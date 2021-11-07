Expand / Collapse search

Average US price of gas jumps 5 cents over past 2 weeks

Published 
Consumer
Associated Press
article

A gas station price sign reflects the record high gasoline prices facing drivers. Crude oil prices pushed higher by violence in the Middle East and growing Asian demand have helped boost average U.S. retail gasoline 52 cents from last year to a recor

Expand

CAMARILLO, Calif. - The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped by 5 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.49 per gallon.

The price at the pump is $1.30 higher than a year ago.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the rise comes as the cost of crude oil and ethanol surges.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.77 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.98 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel jumped 8 cents to $3.67 a gallon. That price is also $1.30 higher than a year ago.