Awaiting heart transplant, patient celebrates graduation milestone at Stanford Children’s Hospital

The Brief A patient at Lucille Packard Children’s Hospital at Stanford had a graduation ceremony he and his family will never forget. Spencer Rollins has been waiting for a heart transplant for 227 days. He attended a special school at the hospital and received his certificate of graduation in front of friends and family.



While high school students across the nation head toward traditional graduation events, one local ceremony held a depth of meaning that few could imagine.

For 20-year-old Spencer Rollins, receiving his diploma wasn’t just a milestone in academia, it was also a triumph of survival.

A High School Graduation Like No Other

Rollins accepted his certificate of completion in a ceremony that neither his peers nor their parents would likely recognize. The setting wasn't a gymnasium or a football field, but a sun-drenched courtyard at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford.

The air was filled with applause, but the context was entirely unique. Like any other graduate, Rollins had his favorite subjects. "History and science," he said, reflecting on the coursework that brought him to this moment.

Overcoming Medical Odds: The 227-Day Wait

The reason for this unconventional venue is a harrowing medical journey. Rollins has spent the last 227 days at the hospital, waiting for a heart transplant.

His father, Andrew Rollins, said there was a time when the family feared they would never see this day.

"The words to describe the emotions... we didn’t think he would make it to double digits," Andrew Rollins said. "And now here we are at 20 years old."

During his lengthy stay, Spencer participated in a specialized school program offered by the hospital designed for long-term patients. Some of the instruction was in a classroom, and other times teachers would come to his bedside. His father credits the program with helping Spencer with a sense of routine and also accomplishment.

"Normalcy in a hospital—that is worth gold," Andrew Rollins said. "To be able to just keep going one day at a time. We tell him all of the time he has to climb a mountain and then has to climb back down. But that is just one step at a time."

A Celebration of Resilience at Lucile Packard

On graduation day, the hospital staff ensured the milestone felt monumental. As Spencer donned his cap and gown and opened his hospital room door, he was met with a thunderous celebration from the care team that has become his second family.

As he entered the courtyard, friends, family, and medical staff stood together to cheer. For his educators, the moment was equally impactful.

"Awesome," said Simon Harris, one of Spencer’s teachers at the hospital. "I have been teaching for 19 years and this is probably going to stick in my mind as one of the most meaningful graduations just because of who he is and who his family are."

Strength of Character and an Uncertain Future

While Spencer is the graduate, his father describes him as a "giant" and a model of resilience.

"I don’t know of anyone who has the same strength of character that you do," Andrew told his son during the ceremony, bringing many of those in attendance to tears.

Yet, despite the extraordinary circumstances of his education and his ongoing wait for a donor heart, Spencer shares something in common with many other members of the Class of 2026. "As I keep telling Dad," Spencer said, "I don’t know what I am going to do with my life."