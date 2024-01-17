Awkwafina named grand marshal of San Francisco's Chinese New Year Parade

article

Award-wining actress, writer and producer Awkwafina will lead the charge as the Grand Marshal of San Francisco's Chinese New Year Festival and Parade.

Awkwafina, whose given name is Nora Lum, was born and raised in Queens, New York. Lum skyrocketed to comedy stardom after her breakout role in "Crazy Rich Asians" in 2018. Since then, Lum's winning combination of witty remarks and deadpan comedy has been on display in blockbusters like "Ocean's 8," and the remake of Disney's "The Little Mermaid". Lum also helmed her own television show, "Awkwafina is Nora from Queens" on Comedy Central.

Lum received critical acclaim for her role in the 2019 indie film "The Farewell", which follows a family saying goodbye to their matriarch. She was nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her work in the film.

"It’s such an honor to serve as Grand Marshal of the San Francisco Lunar New Year Parade! I’m so excited to celebrate with our community," Awkwafina says. "Having been born in the year of the dragon, I look forward to fostering growth and progress that the upcoming year will bring for us.

The parade will take place on Saturday, Feb. 24, as the community ushers in the Year of the Dragon. KTVU FOX 2 will broadcast the parade.