Ayesha Curry turns Boston's cooking jab into good cause: ending childhood hunger

Ayesha Curry is selling the T-shirt Steph Curry made famous after Game 5 of the NBA finals.

The ‘Ayesha Curry CAN cook’ shirts are being sold through her company, Sweet July, and all proceeds will go towards ending childhood hunger.

The cooking controversy began when a Boston-area brewery called Game On near Fenway Park had storefront signs mocking Curry's ability to cook, and also took aims at their daughter, Riley.

The chalkboard signs read "Ayesha Curry Can't Cook" on one side and "Duece (sic) Tatum > Riley Curry" on the other. (Deuce is the son of Boston Celtics player Jayson Tatum.)

Steph Curry came to his wife's defense by wearing the shirt during post-game interviews.

Now, after the Warriors' championship win, the shirts can be purchased for $28, and proceeds will benefit ‘No Kid Hungry,’ an organization fighting to end childhood hunger in America.