'Ayesha Curry STILL can't cook:' sign battle heats up in Boston

The feud between a Boston-area brewery and the much-beloved Curry family is heating up.

The folks at a restaurant called Game On near Fenway Park, put up a new sign that read, "Ayesha Curry STILL can't cook," knocking the wife of Warriors star Steph Curry, who will be playing Game 6 of the NBA Finals in town on Thursday night.

Adding insult to injury, the owners also taped two packs of Ramen noodles on their sign.

But this wasn't the first time the brewery took aim at Curry's wife.

Earlier this week, the brewery had storefront signs mocking Curry's daughter, Riley, and Ayesha, who is famous in her own right as an author, celebrity, restaurateur and chef.

One side of the chalkboard sign read "Ayesha Curry Can't Cook", the other side read "Duece (sic) Tatum > Riley Curry."

(Deuce is the son of Boston Celtics player Jayson Tatum.)

Steph Curry did not take the first sign lightly.

He attended a post-Game 5 win news conference wearing a T-shirt that said simply: "Ayesha Curry CAN cook."

Let's see how he responds to this latest attack on his family.

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.