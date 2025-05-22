Baby and father rescued from Oakland fire, 20 displaced

article

The Brief Firefighters contained a blaze at a 3-story apartment building in Oakland Thursday night. 20 people were displaced. One person with a leg injury may need further medical treatment at a hospital. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



Twenty residents, including a father and his baby, were displaced after a fire swept through a three-story apartment building in Oakland Thursday evening, the fire department says.

What we know:

The Oakland Fire Department said they received the initial call of a structure fire on the 3000 block of Capp Street at 8:09 p.m.

One person, who suffered a leg injury, may have to be transported to a hospital for additional treatment, the fire department said.

The fire was contained to the apartment unit that it started in. However, the fire department said the hallway on the second floor had substantial fire damage. Several apartment units on the second floor have smoke and water damage.

Firefighters were working to determine how many first-floor units were affected.

The fire was brought under control in about half an hour. Five engines, two trucks and three ambulances responded to the fire, according to Battalion Chief Chris Foley.

Firefighters respond to an Oakland fire. May 22, 2025.

The fire department said a tenant yelled that there was a baby inside. The fire department said the baby and his father had to be rescued from a top-floor unit by bringing the two down a ladder along the side of the building. The father and child exited through a third-floor window.

Two dogs were also displaced by this fire.

The Red Cross is working to assist the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.