Baby pig runs on the loose through Sebastopol streets

article

One little piglet gave Sebastopol police officers a run for their money when it ran through city streets Thursday afternoon.

The baby pig named Pickles was "very fast and strong for an animal of its size," officers said, evading them for several minutes.

Police were getting many calls from concerned residents around 1:40 p.m. about a piglet running in and out of the roadway in the 800 block of Gravestein Highway North.

Officers Whitehall and Thomas with bystanders chased the pig through many city blocks before it was finally cornered and caught in a sideyard on Soll Court by a Sebastopol resident.

Bystanders assist police in capturing Pickles, the runaway pig in Sebastopol Thursday afternoon.

The little pig was eventually reunited with its "mom;" police didn't clarify if mom meant the piglet's owner or mother pig.

It wasn't immediately clear how the pig got loose in the first place.

Using their discretion, officers Whitehall and Thomas decided not to charge Pickles for resisting a peace officer but just leave her off with a warning.