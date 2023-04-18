Expand / Collapse search

Back-to-back armed robberies in Palo Alto neighborhood

Palo Alto
PALO ALTO, Calif, - Palo Alto police are investigating two armed robberies that occurred Monday night, within 25 minutes apart, authorities said.

The first incident happened around 6:35 p.m. in the 1100 block of Trinity Lane. Authorities said a neighbor may have interrupted an auto burglary and one suspect pointed a handgun before fleeing.

The second incident happened in the 800 block of Marshall Drive where two suspects robbed a woman at gunpoint and took her phone.

Police said preliminary information suggests the same suspects committed both crimes. Authorities believe a white SUV, possibly a Kia was their getaway car.

The suspects are described as three Black men in their 20s. At least one of them was armed with a handgun, authorities said. One of them was the getaway driver. 