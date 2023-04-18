Back-to-back armed robberies in Palo Alto neighborhood

article

Palo Alto police are investigating two armed robberies that occurred Monday night, within 25 minutes apart, authorities said.

The first incident happened around 6:35 p.m. in the 1100 block of Trinity Lane. Authorities said a neighbor may have interrupted an auto burglary and one suspect pointed a handgun before fleeing.

The second incident happened in the 800 block of Marshall Drive where two suspects robbed a woman at gunpoint and took her phone.

Police said preliminary information suggests the same suspects committed both crimes. Authorities believe a white SUV, possibly a Kia was their getaway car.

The suspects are described as three Black men in their 20s. At least one of them was armed with a handgun, authorities said. One of them was the getaway driver.