Bacteria advisories issued for two Monterey County beaches

Two Monterey County beaches are under advisory due to elevated bacteria levels, county health officials said Wednesday.

Carmel Beach at Ocean Avenue in Carmel showed high indicator bacteria in samples taken Tuesday.

Monterey Municipal Beach in Monterey is continuing under an advisory "due to a 30-day logarithmic mean exceedance of indicator bacteria."

Higher levels of bacteria are associated with an increased risk of illness, officials said.

Under state regulations, advisories are issued for ocean water exceeding bacterial standards at beaches visited by more than 50,000 people annually and located adjacent to a storm drain that flows during the summer.

The public is advised not to swim in or have contact with storm drain water.

"The beaches will remain under advisory until samples indicate that indicator bacteria are at a safe level for recreational water contact according to state guidelines," the county said in a news release.

More details on Monterey Peninsula beaches are available by calling (831) 755-4599 or visiting www.mtyhd.org/beaches.

