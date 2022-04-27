Expand / Collapse search

Bad Bunny cast as ‘El Muerto’ in next Marvel hero movie

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 3:53PM
Entertainment
FOX TV Digital Team
CinemaCon 2022

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 25: Bad Bunny speaks onstage during the CinemaCon opening night and Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon 2022 at Caesars Palace on April 25, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS - Sony Pictures has announced that Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio— also known as the rapper Bad Bunny— will star as Marvel’s next hero "El Muerto."

"Bad Bunny (@sanbenito) takes the #CinemaCo stage to announce his starring role as El Muerto during
@SonyPictures’ Presentation," the compacted posted on Twitter Monday. 

Sony Pictures said the movie will be released exclusively in theatres on Jan. 12, 2024.

The in-person announcement was made earlier this week at CinemaCon, which is the annual gathering of movie theater owners in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

Known as Juan-Carlos Estrada Sánchez in the comic books, El Muerto is a wrestler who inherits his powers from his ancestors through his mask, which gives him superhuman strength. In the comics, El Muerto has gotten into the ring with Spider-Man himself.

Bad Bunny also said at the convention that he grew up being a fan of wrestling.

In fact, the 28-year-old singer made his gladiator debut last year at WWE's annual WrestleMania event in Tampa, Florida.

In July, his fans will be able to see him in "Bullet Train," a movie starring Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock with a cast that includes Zazie Beetz, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Joey King.

The action-comedy, directed by David Leitch and based on the Japanese novel "Maria Beetle" by Kōtarō Isaka, follows five assassins aboard a fast train who discover that their missions have something in common.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 


 