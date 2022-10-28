Balboa BART station reopens after major medical emergency

article

The Balboa Park BART Station in San Francisco reopened Friday evening, following a brief closure due to a major medical emergency, BART officials say.

The station was closed as of 9:30 p.m. but reopened about an hour later. The closure initially impacted the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay directions, but is still causing major system wide delays.

A BART spokesperson says the emergency involves a person on the trackway and that they are alive and talking.

Muni provided bus service between the 24th Street Mission and Daly City BART stations.



