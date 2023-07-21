'Barbenheimer' a big deal at the box office

article

It was a sea of pink dresses, purses, sparkles, and tutus at the Barbie movie in Walnut Creek.

For many, this was more than a movie. It was an experience packed with nostalgia.

There were photo ops, Barbie-themed snacks, and merchandise - although most items were already sold out. Staff members walked around in Barbie display boxes. Mothers and daughters dressed up as their favorite dolls.

"It took itself seriously in some moments and in others it was really funny," said Rana Ahmadi.

Another moviegoer name Tayzeth said the film was emotional. "It was a lot deeper than I thought it would be. There were a lot of emotions. It actually dives into the topic of the patriarchy."

"I think it gives girls an absolutely amazing message to girls, - and not only girls but boys and girls - to be who you want to be. And that’s what I want my daughter to learn. She can be whatever she wants," said Prizma Montelongo.

Across the hall from Barbie was Oppenheimer – the historical biopic about the atomic bomb.

The excitement for these two highly-anticipated movies opening the same dubbed the event "Barbenheimer." The demand to see both films has been so high, Cinemark said it added movie times. Caitlin Piper, director of public relations said, "Clearly we have two very avid fan bases coming together to the theaters to see movies they have been waiting to see for years at this point."

Some people who tried to purchase tickets online ended up waiting in a virtual queue for several minutes before securing tickets.

Inside the theater lobby it was hot pink, while outside it was just plain hot. Many movie-goers said this blockbuster weekend gives people a chance to enjoy a good film with some popcorn and air conditioning. "It was honestly really cool in there so if anything bring a jacket. I was chilly," said Tayzeth.