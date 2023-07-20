'Barbenheimer' movies expected to dominate the weekend box office

Two newly released films are expected to dominate the box office this weekend: Barbie and Oppenheimer. But some local theaters operators say they also have some concern about the actors' strike and its effect on movie-going this summer.

Cultural influencers are calling this weekend Barbenheimer, combining both movie titles. There’s Oscar buzz about both Barbie and Oppenheimer, but Thursday night people were wearing lots of pink, and it’s all about Barbie.

"They’re calling it Barbenheimer and people are buying seats for both, and they’re coming," said Laura Young, Pruneyard Cinemas Event Coordinator.

Pruneyard Cinemas is known for making the movie-going experience more unique and this weekend is no different.

"Oppenheimer is expected to be a huge Oscar film. Barbie is a fun film, it’s nostalgic and it really a lot of women and their daughters. It’s that connection," Young said.

The theater set up this Barbie photo booth and served Malibu Barbie drinks at the bar. First released in 1959, fans say Barbie has evolved much like the women she represents.

"I as a child, loved her to play with. As I grew up, 13-years old, I made her a little bit mature. She got pregnant and the whole thing. So it was fun," said Yvonne D’Angelo, from San Jose.

"A strong female role, I’m expecting that. I’m excited about Ken, I’m excited for that. The real world in a fake world. I’m excited, yeah," said Alexandria Geremew, of Campbell.

On Wednesday, Pruneyard hosted a Barbie-themed, drag queen bingo night, with people packing the Cedar Room to get in on the fun. Although movies like Barbie and Oppenheimer will certainly bring in movie-goers, theater operators say they still think about how the Actors strike could affect business.

"I don’t know how it’s going to impact us at this moment. I haven’t fully researched that, but that would be the worry with what happens with the strike. Currently, right now, it’s going good," said Jeremy Duke, Pruneyard Cinemas General Manager.

Fans at the movie theater say Barbie’s popularity continues riding high and takes them back to their childhood.

"It really was not a political statement or anything like that. It was just for play. It was a doll. It was just fun!," said Dianne Livingston, from El Dorado Hills.

The Pruneyard says they have a neutral position about the strike, and they have a lot of other activities like movie-themed dinners, film classes for kids and bingo to offer.

The Screen Actors Guild also says they support people still going to the movies despite the ongoing actors' strike.