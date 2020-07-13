Barbershops, nail salons, gyms allowed in Santa Clara County with restrictions

Barbershops, hair and nail salons as wells as gyms will be allowed to reopen on Monday in Santa Clara County.

However, many cardio machines are not allowed in gyms, and saunas, showers and steam rooms must remain closed.

Outdoor dining will still be permitted, but restaurants may not open their dining rooms.

County health officials say they want to see how well people and businesses can follow the new guidelines before rolling back any more of the current restrictions.

"In the last two weeks, almost 2,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19," said the county's chief health officer, Dr. Sara Cody. "Nobody wants to shut things down again. And the way to prevent this is for all of us to take action together."

Cody is urging residents to do the simplest things: Wear face coverings and maintain social distance to prevent the spread of the virus.