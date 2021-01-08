Barstool Fund helps San Francisco's oldest restaurant stay in business during pandemic

A viral fundraiser effort is helping San Francisco's oldest restaurant stay in business during the pandemic.

The owner and the workers of the Tadich Grill found out this week the restaurant will soon receive more than $31,000 to make it through this crisis.

The money is coming from the "Barstool Fund," which has been helping small businesses during the coronavirus crisis.

SF’s Tadich Grill to close until indoor dining returns

In July, the Buich family said the federal relief money had run out and they were planning to close the famous restaurant until indoor dining returns.

The Tadich Grill has been serving customers for more than 170 years at its location on California street.