BART advises delays due to system maintenance

Riders taking BART on Sunday are advised to expect delays on two portions of the system.

Trains will be using one track between the Powell Street and 16th St/Mission stations for scheduled track maintenance in downtown San Francisco. Riders can expect delays in service of up to 20 minutes toward the East Bay from 24th Street/Mission, and from Montgomery Street in the SFO Airport direction.

In the East Bay, passengers on the Berryessa line can expect up to a 20-minute delay in the Berryessa and Richmond directions because of track maintenance between the South Hayward and Fremont stations.

