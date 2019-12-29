BART advises of possible delays due to maintenance work

Riders can expect delays on portions of the BART system Sunday as maintenance work is being performed.

Service through the Transbay Tube is down to one track for scheduled work and delays of up to 20 minutes are expected from the Montgomery Station in the Antioch direction, and the West Oakland Station to San Francisco.

In Contra Costa, BART is single-tracking the Antioch line between Walnut Creek and Concord to allow safety upgrade work and delays of 15 minutes are expected.