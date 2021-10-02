BART concert series brings music to the tracks

article

BART riders can catch trains to the rhythm of reggae, jazz and folk tunes as BART introduces its first-ever music performance series during the month of October.

As an effort to return ridership numbers to pre-pandemic levels, BART is partnering with Taylor Street Production to launch "Sound Tracks", where local musicians will play acoustic sets in a different station every Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The concerts are free to the public, and attendees are welcome to bring their own chairs to watch the show.

Here is the lineup and locations for the four shows:

Folk trio Sass N Harmony at Downtown Berkeley, Oct. 7

Reggae, samba and soul band Os Cocos at Concord, Oct. 14

Latin jazz group Danilo Y Grupo Universal, Oct. 21

Contemporary jazz, hip-hop and bossa nova group 510JAZZ at Glen Park, Oct. 28

