BART passenger shot, pistol-whipped

One man was grazed by a bullet and pistol-whipped by another passenger on a BART train Thursday night, police said.

The altercation began with an argument between the two men that escalated into a fight in which one passenger brandished a handgun to strike the other as their train approached the Embarcadero station in downtown San Francisco at 9:55 p.m., BART police said.

While using the gun to pistol-whip the man, the gun went off and the bullet grazed the head of the man who was being hit with the weapon.

BART service was interrupted by major delays. Trains bypassed the Embarcadero station, but police said they did not find a victim or suspect.

San Francisco police later found the man who had been pistol-whipped and hit by the gunfire at the 16th Street train station, BART said. He was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said.

Police have not found the suspect or provided a description of him. Police hope that surveillance footage from the train's cameras will reveal more about what happened.