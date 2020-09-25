BART plans to sell old train cars — but for a pretty penny

BART released new details on its proposal to sell decommissioned trains cars as the old fleet gets replaced.

A spokeswoman for the transit agency, Alicia Trost, told the Chronicle that the deal comes with a few rules.

The 22-ton cars, many of which are from the original 1972 fleet, will sell for up to $10 thousand dollars. Most of the cars will be stripped and won't include the BART logos.

Buyers have to have a "crystal clear lifetime and recycling plan" for the car.

Though the formal proposal process is still months away, some buyers have already expressed interest including Airbnb owners, a local brewery, homeless advocates, and first responders.