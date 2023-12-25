BART police arrest man with AR-15-style rifle on train

BART police arrested a man on Christmas Eve after he boarded a Richmond-bound train with an AR-15-style rifle and was "bothering other passengers."

Authorities say Archie Hansbury of Oakland was carrying this pistol inside his pants Sunday while aboard a Richmond-bound train.

Officers intercepted the train after an operator reported Hansbury was bothering other passengers.

BART police arrested Hansbury and transported him to Santa Rita Jail.

SEE ALSO: BART police deploy Narcan 3 times in 6 hours for suspected overdoses

