BART police involved in SF Civic Center station investigation; major systemwide delays

BART police are investigating some kind of incident at San Francisco Civic Center station Wednesday evening, officials say. The transit system is experiencing major systemwide delays as a result.

The transit system first tweeted about what they called "police activity" just after 6 p.m. By 7 p.m., Civic Center station reopened and normal service resumed.

KTVU reached out to BART officials who said the investigation was active, but did not offer further details. The delays appeared to be in all directions from San Francisco BART stations.

Muni had provided bus service between16th Street, Civic Center, and Powell Stations.