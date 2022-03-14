BART red line completely shut down due to power issues

BART's red line between Richmond and Millbrae/SFO service is not running again due to power issues, officials said early Monday.

Commuters who rely on BART have endured multiple shut-downs on the red line over the last few weeks. The issues have been broken cables and fires on the track, leaving riders with questions about whether the infrastructure is sound.

Commuters must use alternate routes until further notice. It's unclear when normal service will return to the line.

