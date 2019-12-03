BART, Salvation Army team up to raise money for homeless

BART riders will be hearing bells this holiday season.

It's the time of the year when The Salvation Army's red kettles are on full display raising money for those in need.

The organization has partnered up with BART to raise funds for services for people who live on the streets and seek shelter inside BART stations and on trains.

"Our riders have expressed concerns and a willingness to help those experiencing homelessness in our stations and this partnership brings the community together to connect people to beds, supportive services, and treatment centers," said BART Board President Bevan Dufty.

In the first of its kind partnership, which starts Nov. 22 and runs through Dec. 24., contributions collected at the various stations will benefit the communities they serve. Donations collected in San Francisco will go towards services and resources in the city, while donations collected in the East Bay will stay in that area, the transit agency said.

Bell ringers will be positioned at BART stations to collect donations from riders as well as paper tickets with remaining fare, which will be refunded for cash value.

The Salvation Army will work with BART's Crisis Invertivion Coordinator and homeless outreach teams to determine how the funds will be distributed for supportive housing, substance abuse treatment, case management, blankets, socks, care packages and other services for people who spend their time at BART because they have nowhere to go.

Advertisement

Donations can also be made online at BARTRedKettles.org.