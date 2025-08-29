BART service disrupted after equipment issue in Transbay Tube

article



A major equipment problem on BART tracks in the Transbay Tube Friday has caused major delays, according to the transit agency.

The equipment issue occurred on the track between Embarcadero and West Oakland, and halted service in both directions along the tube.

Embarcadero Station closure

The incident led to the temporary shutdown of the Embarcadero Station.

The San Francisco Fire Department announced that firefighters who were sent into the tunnel determined the smoke was caused by a train's brakes, that the situation is safe, and that BART can resume service.

BART said that power was shut down in the tube following the report of a fire, and an inspection train was sent inside to assess the issue.

The agency said that there were no passenger trains in the tube, only the inspection train. As of now, there is no estimated time for when service will resume.