BART service to Milpitas and Berryessa stations starts Saturday
MILPITAS, Calif. (KTVU) - BART celebrated its extension deeper into the South Bay on Friday.
The transit agency and the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony ahead of their inaugural ride on the Silicon Valley Berryessa Extension.
Officials from both agencies and several local leaders took part in the ceremony and train ride between the new Berryessa and Milpitas stations.
The new stations will open to the public on Saturday.