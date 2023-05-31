BART 'shell shocked' at turtle trespassing on the tracks

Bay Area Rapid Transit officials were "shell shocked" after a turtle made an unexpected appearance on its tracks over the weekend.

A train operator at the Union City station spotted the trespassing turtle on Saturday stopping the train in its tracks.

Crews successfully recovered the adventurous, but slow-moving, reptile and temporarily housed it in the lost and found section until a staff member from the Ohlone Humane Society took over to assume responsibility for the turtle's well-being.

According to the track supervisor, a turtle on the tracks is unprecedented during their 27-year tenure at BART.