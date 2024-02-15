BART track project to close service between Richmond, El Cerrito del Norte this weekend

BART will not be running trains between the Richmond and El Cerrito del Norte stations this weekend so crews can replace track equipment and remove trees near the trackway.

Buses will replace train service between the two stations from Saturday through the President's Day holiday Monday, as well as on three other upcoming weekends, March 16-17, April 13-14 and April 27-28.

BART's Red Line, which runs between Richmond and Millbrae, will be canceled on the weekends the work is taking place, so riders in the East Bay who would normally take that line to get across the Bay should instead take a Berryessa-bound Orange Line train and transfer to a Yellow Line train at the MacArthur station.

Millbrae riders will be served by a shuttle train to and from San Francisco International Airport during the closures.

BART officials said riders should expect delays of up to 20 minutes in the area as crews work to replace equipment that is decades old and cut down trees and branches that could potentially fall and impact service.

