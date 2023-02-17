BART train stranded in East Bay

A BART train with passengers was stranded near the Ashby Station in Berkeley, leading to a disruption of service on the system's red line on Friday.

Several cars on the stranded BART train lost power, BART officials told KTVU.

Service was restored with lingering delays around noon.

The red line was temporarily not running from Richmond to Millbrae.

Originally, BART's plan was to tow the train back to the Ashby Station where the riders can disembark.

Passengers trying to reach San Francisco or stations on the Peninsula were instructed to first board a train toward Berryessa and then transfer to other lines at the MacArthur Station in West Oakland.