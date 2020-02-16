BART's new Sunday schedule rolls out as transit agency works to improve service

Today marks the return of two-line BART service to San Francisco. Here's information on what's changed during BART's Sunday train service.

Dublin/Pleasanton line trains will terminate at Montgomery or Daly City depending on the time of day and whether there is single tracking. Riders on that line going will transfer to an Antioch/SFO train at Montgomery Street.

The Warm Springs/Daly City and Richmond/Millbrae trips to San Francisco on Sunday are being eliminated to allow the return of Dublin/Pleasanton service to San Francisco.

Headways on Sundays will be every 24 minutes on all lines, four minutes longer than the current schedule, which BART believes "will provide greater predictability and resilience in the event of a service delay."

Sunday trips to Millbrae will not require a transfer at SFO.

The first northbound train on Sunday is Dublin/Pleasanton, which will leave the 24th Street/Mission station at 7:50 a.m., and Civic Center at 7:54 a.m., 10 minutes earlier than before.

The first northbound train on the Warm Springs/Richmond line will leave South Hayward at 7:54 a.m. and arrive at the Coliseum station at 8:10 a.m.

BART has the updated schedule available on its online Trip Planner.