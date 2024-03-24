Battery of 65-year-old woman at Oakland laundromat captured on video

article

Police in Oakland are investigating the battery of a 65-year-old woman at a laundromat that happened earlier this month.

The Oakland Police Department said the incident happened March 16, just before 8 p.m.

KTVU obtained video of an altercation from Woody's Laundromat on the 1800 block of Park Boulevard. It shows an older woman, who works at the laundromat, being accosted by two aggressors. The 65-year-old is seen being shoved across the laundromat and to the ground.

Police said officers arrived to the scene and were told that an individual involved said their personal belongings were missing from the business and had asked the victim to check the laundromat's surveillance video. The victim refused to provide the footage and was shoved to the ground, according to police.

A woman is shoved to the ground by two individuals in an Oakland laundromat.

Police said the victim corroborated what had happened, but in addition, they said it was two individuals who physically assaulted them and then pushed her to the ground. Video shows the victim being shoved to the ground by both of the aggressors separately.

The woman who was shoved received medical attention. Meanwhile, police cited and released one of the individuals seen in the video.

KTVU learned a laundromat employee told the two people seen shoving the woman that they had missed the cutoff time for last wash. They left but returned 40 minutes later.

The laundromat owner, who was not identified, said the citation was like a "speeding ticket" and that "it's disturbing.

Police said this is an active investigation.

KTVU's Henry Lee contributed to this story.