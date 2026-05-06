Bay Area air officials face pushback over proposed natural gas water heater phase-out

The Brief The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is considering a rule to phase out natural gas water heaters in favor of zero-emission electric heat pump alternatives. While student activists are urging a quick transition to reduce toxic emissions, business advocates warn that mandates could lead to bureaucratic chaos. Industry experts note that switching to electric units in older homes may require expensive electrical upgrades, potentially tripling the installation cost compared to gas.



The ongoing effort to improve California's air quality is facing new challenges as officials craft rules to phase out natural gas water heaters. Because natural gas appliances produce toxic nitrogen oxides, officials are looking toward electric heat pump water heaters as a replacement, though the transition is expected to come with a significantly higher price tag.

The cost of improving air quality

If finalized, the mandate would phase out the sale of natural gas water heaters in favor of zero-emission alternatives. The rule would apply only to new units manufactured after a specific date yet to be finalized.

What they're saying:

At a Bay Area Air Quality Management District meeting Wednesday, several students spoke in favor of the change. One middle school student shared that their older sibling’s asthma diagnosis requires constant air quality monitoring, while a high schooler argued that the voices of the youth should matter most as they will live with the consequences of current environmental actions.

A college student added that the market is ready for the transition and that affordable electrification options exist.

Some opposition

The other side:

However, the proposal faces opposition from the Silicon Valley Business Alliance and other groups. Johnny Khamis, head of the Silicon Valley Business Alliance, stated that while the goals are good, the mandates are not. He argued that the program is not ready for rollout and that such requirements often lead to "chaos, confusion, and bureaucracy."

Dan Dupirak, founder of Dan's Plumbing and Sewer Service, said his firm is already receiving many calls from residents asking when the law will take effect and how they should prepare. While he is already installing more electrical units, he noted that the process is often more complex than a standard replacement.

Older homes may require expensive electrical panel upgrades to support the new technology. Dupirak explained that the need for both a plumber and an electrician can cause the final price to be much higher than a gas unit, often tripling the cost. Additionally, he noted that power outages could pose a problem for electric units as gas-powered generators are also phased out, likely increasing the demand for home battery storage.

A work in progress

The proposed rule remains a work in progress.

The Source Bay Area Air Quality Management District meeting, interview with Dan's Plumbing founder, and Silicon Valley Business Alliance.