Bay Area airports ranked among nation's worst for Thanksgiving travel

The Bay Area's three major airports made this year's list of the nation's worst airports for Thanksgiving travel.

Midway Internation Airpot in Chicago topped the list, with 57 percent of its holiday flights delayed. Oakland came in fifth with 45 percent. San Francisco International Airport was ranked eighth with 41 percent and San Jose in ninth place with 40 percent.

Retailer Treetopia conducted the study and found that the Bay Area's airports are too small to handle the growing number of holiday travelers, especially when there is bad weather.