Bay Area baby’s case may be first that links COVID-19 to inflammatory syndrome: report
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Mysterious cases involving children are now being reported around the world, including one possible case in the Bay Area.
The Chronicle reported that a six-month-old baby in the South Bay identified only as "Zara" tested positive for the virus in March.
The baby girl has since gone home and passed a 14-day quarantine.
It's still not clear if she's dealing with the same illness as the children in New York.
That's where 73 children have been hospitalized, with three fatalities, for a mysterious disease being described as “pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome," which is also called Kawasaki disease.