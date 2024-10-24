Bay Area bridge tolls could reach $11.50 by 2030 under proposed increase plan

The tolls on most Bay Area bridges may be going up again.

Next month when the Bay Area Toll Authority meets, it's expected to vote on raising toll rates for all seven state-owned toll bridges, which include the Bay Bridge, plus the Antioch, Benicia, Carquinez, Dumbarton, Richmond-San Rafael and San Mateo bridges.

Starting in January, the tolls may go up each year for the next six years.

Fastrak users would pay slightly less than those without Fastrak. Unlike previous toll increases, this increase would not need voter approval.

The toll bridges are critical to the region's economy and to maintain bridge repairs, the toll authority says.

They say the toll increases are needed to pay for maintenance, bridge preservation and to make up for "lost revenues" during the COVID-19 pandemic because there were fewer drivers crossing the bridges.

Right now, just over half of the current tolls pay for the bridges, while the rest pays for regional transit projects.

The proposal includes raising tolls by 50 cents per year for passenger vehicles for five years, starting in 2026.

Tolls on state-owned bridges are already scheduled to increase by $1 beginning Jan. 1, bringing tolls to $8 for all drivers, regardless of FastTrak.

In January 2026 tolls would go up to $8.50 and by 2030, drivers could pay as much as $11.50.

Large trucks that have three or more axles would pay 50 cents more per axle starting in 2026.

The Golden Gate Bridge would not be affected by the proposed toll increases because it's owned and operated by an independent transportation district.

The proposed toll increases are as follows:

Jan. 1, 2025 (this increase was approved by voters in 2018)

FastTrak: $8

License plate account: $8

Invoice: $8

Jan. 1, 2026

FastTrak: $8.50

License plate account: $8.50

Invoice: $8.50

Jan. 1, 2027

FastTrak: $9

License plate account: $9.25

Invoice: $10

Jan. 1, 2028

FastTrak: $9.50

License plate account: $9.75

Invoice: $10.50

Jan. 1, 2029

FastTrak: $10

License plate account: $10.25

Invoice: $11

Jan. 1, 2030