Bay Area 'Burning Man' attendees head home

A procession of vehicles, Tuesday, moved slowly across the northern Nevada dessert. This, after a fickle "Mother Nature" let the light shine, turning what had been trenches of mud into dry, dusty roads.

"On the road we’re driving on, it’s super fine and dry," said Burning Man festival attendee Karen Kiely. It’s like just a little bit beside us. Nobody’s driving on that part…yeah it’s hardened up,"

Over the weekend, an unusual downpour created a muddy mess that had many attendees stuck in place. Some struggled to drive out of Black Rock City, Nevada.

"There were multiple moments when where we were like, ‘we’re not getting out of here,’" said festival attendee Autumn Zhu. "Honestly, it was the most terrifying passenger ride I’ve ever been a part of."

Zhu said she and her boyfriend decided to leave over the weekend. The tipping point for them was learning the portable toilets had been closed, after some began overflowing. She blamed the organizers for not doing more to insure an orderly exit as conditions worsened.

"We got stuck multiple times. And my partner was raking at the mud and digging us out with his bare hands," she said. "We should have evacuated people by priority, similar to a natural disaster, or hurricane. Based on who had disabilities. Who had children. Who was old. Who had threatening medical conditions."

Not everyone suffered the same fate. Some attendees said there were adequate notifications.

"We knew that we would get out. And then after that it was just a matter of keeping our spirits up and using what we had stay warm and stay dry and stay fed and watered," said Kiely.

Officials with the Burning Man Project haven’t commented on allegations they may have dropped the ball.

A statement Tuesday read in part, "The Playa is drivable in some places but does have some mud, soft spots, and standing water in others. BMP is requesting people stay on the beaten path, follow all traffic laws, and please be patient with your fellow driver(s), pedestrians and Emergency Services."

Even though the roads out are mostly dry, making that trip is measured in hours, and longer than what’s normal for the conclusion of Burning Man. The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office said all deputies were assisting motorists on their way safely.

