Bay Area businesses board up storefronts bracing for post-election protests, civil unrest

Businesses throughout the country and in the Bay Area are boarding up ahead of potential violence after the election on Tuesday.

Bay Area law enforcement agencies are staffing up ahead of election day. Cities are preparing for what lies ahead after the results come in no matter who wins.

It’s an unsettling sight in San Francisco’s Union Square on Sunday as windows of many luxury high-end retailers are covered with plywood. Concerns are growing of civil unrest on election night and the days following.

“With stores like Louis Vuitton and Gucci, it’s highly unusual,” said Colleen Merindino visiting from New Jersey. “I wouldn't expect to see this in this neighborhood. It’s very discouraging.”

“We’re hoping for the best but preparing for every contingency,” said San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin.

Union Square falls in Supervisor Peskin’s district. He said while police have not told businesses to board up, many merchants are not wanting to take any chances to protect their property and merchandise.

“It’s cheaper to put up a piece of plywood than it is to lose a window that could cost thousands and thousands of dollars,” said Peskin.

On Mission Street, the ground floor windows of the Salesforce Tower are protected. No stopping signs have also been posted by the city.

Nerves rattled after the unrest in Philadelphia over the police killing of Walter Wallace Jr. last week. Back in May and June, 37 businesses had broken windows in San Francisco’s downtown area during protests over George Floyd’s death.

“Every police officer in San Francisco will be on duty this coming Tuesday night,” said Peskin.

SFPD is canceling all vacation days for the next two weeks.

In Oakland, the owner of Daughter’s Diner, open for one month now, plans to board his business on Monday on the recommendation of the county health inspector. Wilson calls it yet another curve ball thrown their way this year.

“It’s a lot less to just do it than to undo anything that actually happens,” said owner Kevin Wilson. “We are brand new. It’s a little bit of insurance for us.”