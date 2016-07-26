Bay Area election officials vow 'absolute confidence' in voting process
Election officials are also keeping a close eye on any problems with voter intimidation at the polls. Any threatening language or actions will not be tolerated as people cast their ballots.
California voters to consider property tax overhaul
The system tying taxes to the most recent purchase price now faces one of its biggest challenges.
Uber, Lyft and the gig economy: here's what Prop 22 affects
Two gig-economy drivers with very different takes on California's Prop. 22. Voters will decide November 3 on whether drivers are considered employees.
Shahid Buttar looks to challenge Speaker Pelosi for her seat
Pelosi faces first general election challenger from the left in 33 years.
Oakland to decide civilian review commission for police
The Oakland City Council is set to decide on Tuesday whether or not to place a measure on the November ballot that would create an independent civilian review commission.