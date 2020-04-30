Bay Area businesses get clarity on easing coronavirus restrictions

New modifications to the state-wide stay-at-home order is giving more businesses the ease to reopen. On Thursday, Governor Newsom provided clarity on the types of outdoor recreational activities Californians are permitted to do.

Some activities are already approved in Bay Area counties including gardening, golf, hiking, jogging, and skateboarding. Other activities include badminton, BMX biking, canoeing, crabbing, kiteboarding and kitesurfing.

There hasn’t been much horseplay among the 50 horses at Garrod Farms in Saratoga. The ranch offers guided tours and riding lessons. Business operations were shut down because of the pandemic.

“We had to close our riding school, we had close our trail rides, our pony rides, our lessons,” said Co-Owner Cory Bosworth.

The ranch was in limbo as to when to reopen.

“We weren't sure where we fell quite frankly we are not a sport per say like soccer, football or rugby where there's contact,” said Bosworth.

“Folks in rural parts of the state, some closer to suburban and rural areas, ask about horseback riding, being able to play catch with your kids, kick a soccer ball around, those kinds of activities yes those are appropriate,” said Governor Newsom.

On Thursday, Governor Newsom said the state loosened some restrictions.

“About two dozen additions were made on that web site,” said Governor Newsom. “I encourage you to take a look at it.”

On the state web site, under the “Stay Home Order” tab, under “Frequently Asked Questions,” under “Outdoor Recreation” is a long list of approved outdoor recreational activities.

“The only thing we don't want you to do is linger outdoors in ways that you are mixing, congregating,” said Governor Newsom.

Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors President Cindy Chavez said it’s best to check with the county public health order. Counties and the state agree use common sense and practice social distancing.

“There is underlying logic here,” said Chavez. “We want people to conduct themselves in a way that won't get themselves or someone else sick.”

“We of course will work with our local health departments to make sure we are squaring our guidance and clarifying where there may be ambiguities,” said Newsom.

KTVU spoke to the owner of Castle Rock Climbing School that provides lessons for outdoor rock climbing. The owner said he wants to get more direction from the county before starting operations.