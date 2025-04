The Brief Breezy, cloudy conditions are predicted to last until Saturday, then temperatures are expected to rise. No more precipitation is expected until April 22.



The rain and chill felt this week in the Bay Area will give way to warmer temperatures over the weekend.

Rain fell on the area on Monday, and the Bay saw considerable cloud coverage over the past week. No more precipitation is expected until April 22.

The breezy, cloudy conditions are predicted to last until Saturday. Then, temperatures are expected to rise, peaking in the 80s on both Monday and Tuesday.