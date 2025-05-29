This Bay Area city just got its first Chick-fil-A

article

The Bay Area’s newest Chick-fil-A opened on Thursday.

It’s a first for the South Bay city of Morgan Hill.

The restaurant is located on Sutter Blvd., near Cochrane Plaza.

The fast food company said the site is creating about 100 new jobs.

Independently owned and operated

Each Chick-fil-A restaurant is individually owned and operated, and the company said the new site is owned by Northern California native Kevin Donohue.

New Morgan Hill Chick-fil-A owner operator Kevin Donohue welcomes first customers on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

Local perspective:

The chain said that Donohue is committed to giving back to the Morgan Hill community and marked the grand opening of the new restaurant with a $25,000 donation to local food bank Second Harvest of Silicon Valley.

His restaurant is also participating in Chick-fil-A’s Shared Table program, which donates surplus food to local non-profits, Chick-fil-A, Inc. said.

Bay Area expansion

The Atlanta-based chain, with a cult-like following, is expanding its footprint in the Bay Area, with more than 30 locations now in the region.

What's next:

The next Bay Area opening is expected to be on the Peninsula.

A restaurant is set to open soon on N. Rollins Road, in Millbrae, near the BART and Caltrain stations.