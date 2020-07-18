Bay Area COVID-19 developments and numbers: July 18

article

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Saturday afternoon include:

A spike occurred Friday in the number of inmates with COVID-19 at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin for the second day in a row, according to data provided by an attorney representing the sheriff's office. As of Friday, 101 inmates had tested positive for the virus, attorney Greg Thomas said during a public conference with federal Magistrate Nathanael Cousins. That is up from 46 on Thursday and six on Wednesday.

A San Francisco Sheriff's deputy has tested positive for COVID-19--the seventh sheriff's employee to test positive since March, Sheriff Paul Miyamoto announced Friday. The deputy, who works as a bailiff at the city's Hall of Justice, was asymptomatic and had followed safety protocols like wearing a face covering, practicing social distancing and hand washing regularly, Miyamoto said.

Statewide, there are 375,363 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 7,595 deaths. That's up by 9,199 new cases, which were totaled at 366,164 on Friday. Deaths from COVID-19 increased by 120, which were listed at 7,475 on Friday.

As of 4:30 p.m. Saturday, officials confirmed the following number of cases around the greater Bay Area region: