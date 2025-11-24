Bay Area families still reeling from CalFresh freeze this holiday season

A recent pause in the federal SNAP program, known as CalFresh in California, has put added strain on relief agencies. Although the federal government shutdown that caused the pause is now over, its impacts are still being felt this holiday season.

Long lines at Sacred Heart Community Service

On Monday morning, about 1,200 people lined up outside Sacred Heart Community Service in San Jose. For some, the assistance was both emotional and essential.

"It touches my heart because I see that many people need help. And I’m happy that they did this for all the families that didn’t have enough money," said Maria Barajas, who has come to the center every Thanksgiving for the past 20 years.

While Sacred Heart routinely provides food to those in need, officials said the demand this year — and especially this season — is greater than usual.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the food pantry at South First Street and Alma Avenue was a flurry of activity. About 300 volunteers prepped, cooked, moved and distributed traditional Thanksgiving meal items.

"Just giving back to the community. I think it’s a great opportunity to be out here and just engage with people and provide them a Thanksgiving meal," said Heather, a volunteer who brought her 16-year-old son to help.

Officials said food demand has increased sharply since the federal government shutdown earlier this fall, the longest in U.S. history.

'Trying to make ends meet'

What they're saying:

Roughly 3,000 people are expected to seek help at the center during the first half of the week.

Despite CalFresh benefits resuming nearly two weeks ago, many families are still struggling to catch up.

"Every year is busy, but this year especially," said Demone Carter, communications director for Sacred Heart. "Families in this valley are dealing with the exorbitant cost of living, just trying to make ends meet."

Each food box contained a ham, turkey or chicken, along with traditional side dishes. Families could also pick additional groceries from the pantry shelves.

"We rely on donations from the community to make sure we can fill these boxes," Carter said.

The organization also depends on an army of volunteers, many of whom say giving back is its own reward.

"In our lives, we’re blessed that I’ve never as a mom had to come to a food pantry, and I believe in putting good out into the world when you can," said Katie, another volunteer.

Those receiving help expressed deep appreciation for the meals and the people behind them.

"This right here for Thanksgiving is the best because I cannot afford to buy turkey or anything like that," said Estella, one beneficiary.

How to help

What you can do:

To donate or volunteer, visit SacredHeartCS.org.

Thanksgiving food distribution continues Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.