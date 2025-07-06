Bay Area family missing in Texas amid deadly floods

article

The Walker family – 52-year-old Mark, 50-year-old Sara and 14-year-old Johnny – live in Marin and went missing near Hunt, Texas on Friday, according to friends and family members who took to social media to plead with the public for information on the trio's whereabouts.

Texas officials have not officially confirmed that the Walkers are missing in connection to the floods in the state, and Marin Catholic High School in Kentfield originally announced on X it would be holding a vigil and prayer service for the Walker family.

The high school later removed those plans from social media, but a representative told KTVU that the school is still planning a prayer service for the Walkers.

"At the request of the Walker family, we are declining to comment at this time. Please know that Marin Catholic will be holding a prayer service on our campus for the family in the St. Francis Chapel on Tuesday, July 8 at 6pm," Marin Catholic High School Director of Communications Lisa Johnston told KTVU.

Flash Floods in Texas:

Heavy rains quickly resulted in flash flooding in the early hours of the Independence Day holiday in Central Texas.

Flood risks extended to other parts of the state throughout the weekend, with meteorologists saying months’ worth of rain fell on Texas in just hours.

