Bay Area food banks struggle after historic federal shutdown

The historic 43-day federal government shutdown dealt a major setback to Bay Area food banks, which were forced to ramp up resources as SNAP funding was delayed during a time they would normally be preparing for the holidays.

Holiday resources strained

"We’re going to be short on holiday birds and other holiday staples because we didn't know there was going to be this emergency right ahead of the holiday season, which is already our busiest time of year," said Teale Harden, executive director of the Alameda Food Bank, on Thursday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the nonprofit’s new marketplace.

The new facility opened last month, just as the shutdown left CalFresh recipients, furloughed federal workers, and U.S. Coast Guard families in urgent need of food assistance.

Roger Koopmann, a 23-year volunteer, said the food bank has seen a surge in families seeking help.

"Wednesday afternoon, we normally were [serving] 600 families. We were up to 800 on that day, which is crazy," Koopmann said. "So many new people. We keep getting more and more new people."

With Thanksgiving just weeks away, the Alameda Food Bank is preparing to distribute turkeys and holiday birds starting next Monday. The food bank will serve anyone in need through the end of November before returning to assisting only Alameda residents.

Volunteers step up

The Alameda County Community Food Bank, located at 7900 Edgewater Drive in Oakland, serves all county residents through partner distribution agencies. On Thursday, the warehouse was full of volunteers, some directly impacted by the shutdown themselves.

"We have had furloughed workers, we have had recipients of SNAP come in," said Yvonne Williams, a visitor coordinator for the Alameda County Community Food Bank.

Williams said volunteer shifts are filled through the end of the year, but more help will be needed starting in January.

Nwe Oo, program director at Community Health for Asian Americans, said food insecurity is growing among refugees and immigrants who struggle to access information in their languages.

"People are worried about their food," Oo said. "They are worried about what will happen next. Now is food. When will they stop their benefits; the rental assistance, and then childcare, and medical?"

Lawrence Jeffries, an Oakland resident who receives CalFresh benefits, said he’s just trying to make every dollar count.

"Every day’s a struggle for sure," Jeffries said. "My benefits were $205 a month, and then they sent me a letter saying they were going to up it to $220 monthly."

Donations urgently needed

Local food banks say donations are critical to meet the rising need."

We’re bringing in food as fast as we can," said Elizabeth Gomez, a spokesperson for the Alameda County Community Food Bank. "We’ve increased our inbound food by 70% compared to the previous month.

Gomez said that still isn't enough to meet the demand.

"So any support. Writing a check to your local food bank will go a long way," she said.

For the holidays, the Alameda County Community Food Bank said a matching grant from a generous donor will double every dollar donated through Dec. 31, helping ensure more families have food on the table this season.