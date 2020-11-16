Bay Area forecast: Sun today, but wet weather is returning

It's going to be a beautiful sunny day in the Bay Area on Monday - but that dry weather is going to give way to ample and much-needed rain, meteorologists say.

The National Weather Service says the wet weather will return on Tuesday as a cold front is pushing through the region.

"It'll be our best rain of the season," KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson said.

In addition, the King Tides on Monday may cause minor coastal overflow and flooding into low lying areas along the immediate coastline.