Bay Area residents worried about pests as garbage strike drags on

Trash continues to pile up across the Bay Area as a garbage workers' strike drags on, forcing residents to find alternative disposal options, some have already shut down.

‘Worried about rats’

What they're saying:

"It has really shocked me. Saturday, it was nothing. Sunday, it was overflowing," said Union City resident Shad Jones as a jumpster overflowed behind his apartment complex.

He said the trash pile has been growing for days.

"I am worried about rats, not roaches," he said.

Union City is not alone.

Service delays continued in several Bay Area counties and cities as of Wednesday.

Limited service

What we know:

Officials from Republic Services, the trash company at the center of a nationwide strike, said garbage collection is continuing for essential facilities like hospitals, nursing homes, and apartment complexes.

However, other services remain limited.

Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia said he has been in contact with Republic Services.

"The good news is that garbage is being collected, slowly. Slower than usual, but not recycling and not green waste," Gioia said.

He said he is requesting rate relief for residents in his county. Gioia also asked residents to continue placing their trash at the curb this week.

"The best thing is to put your garbage cart out with any extra bags," he said.

In Union City, the BART station parking lot was temporarily used as a drop-off site for household trash, but it has since closed.

City officials said people were illegally dumping items, including refrigerators, mattresses, and a lawnmower.

It remains unclear when the strike will end.

"We are told that the Teamsters Union and Republic Services are at the table talking this week," Gioia said." It's good news, but I do not know the progress of those discussions."