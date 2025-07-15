Limited garbage pickup in parts of Contra Costa County.

Limited trash pickup is set to resume Tuesday morning for some people in Contra Costa County.



Republic Services is asking those who live in Richmond to put black and brown bins and garbage bags out on their curb today for limited pickups through Saturday.

In San Pablo, service is also being restored, but it will not include recycling or green waste collection.

Meanwhile, West Contra Costa County residents can continue to bring four bags of trash to the Golden Bear Transfer Station in Richmond, with proof of residency.

Garbage has not been picked up regularly for Republic Services customers in 25 Northern California cities since July 8.

That's because garbage workers here are not working in solidarity with Republic Services Teamsters on the East Coast, who began striking on July 3 over pay and healthcare issues.

In a statement, Republic Services acknowledged they are in contract negotiations with IBT 439, the union representing some of employees at Forward Landfill and there would likely be "temporary service delays for some recycling and waste collection customers."

Republic Services also apologized in a statement for "any inconvenience this situation may cause." The company also said that essential businesses, including hospitals, nursing homes, and apartment complexes, were still receiving waste pickup.

The job action has affected waste pickup in at least 25 cities across Northern California, including: Stockton, San Jose, Solano County, Fairfield, Suisun, San Pablo, Richmond, Hercules, Pinole, Rodeo, Crockett, El Sobrante, Piedmont, East Richmond Heights, Bay View, Montalvin, Tara Hills, North Richmond, Rollingwood, Union City, Newark, Fremont, Half Moon Bay, Daly City and Colma.