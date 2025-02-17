Why are gas prices going up in the Bay Area? SF sees 59-cent increase in 1 month

article

The Brief Solano County is the only Bay Area county where you'll still find a gallon of gas under $5 – but prices have been steadily increasing. According to AAA, gas prices typically increase as we get closer to summer as refineries transition to a different blend of fuel. The agency also said an offline refinery in Northern California is putting a strain on the supply of gas.



Gas prices are on the rise in California, with the state's average price per gallon inching closer to $5, according to new data from AAA.

AAA reports that as of Feb. 17 the average price for a gallon of gas in California is $4.84, well below the national average of $3.16.

In the Bay Area, prices have skyrocketed even higher.

In San Mateo County, a gallon of gas will cost you an average of $5.21. In San Francisco, $5.10 per gallon.

Bay Area county-by-county gas price breakdown

Here's a look at the average price of a regular gallon of gas in each Bay Area county.

San Francisco County: $5.17

Sonoma County: $5.25

San Mateo County: $5.21

Contra Costa County: $5.06

Napa County: $5.18

Santa Clara County: $5.00

Solano County: $4.98

Alameda County: $5.03

Marin County: $5.19

AAA gas prices in California as of Feb. 17, 2025.

How do prices compare to January?

What we know:

In Oakland, the current average price for a regular gallon of gas is $5.04, according to AAA. That's up 60 cents from one month ago, when gas was $4.44. One year ago in Oakland, a gallon of gas cost an average of $4.45, AAA reported.

One month ago in San Francisco, a gallon of gas cost an average of $4.58, which is 59 cents from the current average price of $5.17.

In Santa Rosa, a gallon of gas on average will set you back $5.24, 59 cents more than one month ago when a gallon cost $4.65 on average.

Solano County is the only Bay Area county where you'll still find a gallon of gas under $5 – but prices have been steadily increasing.

In the Vallejo-Fairfield area, the current average is $4.97, according to AA . One week ago, it was $4.61, and one month ago, it was $4.36.

To take a closer look at gas prices in each California city or metro area, click here.

Why are Bay Area gas prices going up?

Dig deeper:

According to AAA, gas prices typically increase as we get closer to summer as refineries transition to a different blend of fuel.

The agency also said an offline refinery in Northern California and seasonal maintenance are putting a strain on the supply of gas.

Earlier this month, a fire started at the Martinez Refinery Company, sending toxic smoke into the air and injuring several people.

In the aftermath of the fire on Feb. 1, the Bay Area Air Quality District sent violation notices to the refinery, alleging excessive smoke, soot fallout and public nuisance.

Officials said the fire started from a hydrocarbon leak.

The air quality district said at the time that there were complaints about oil and gas odor in the hours leading up to the fire.

On Friday, California's Division of Petroleum Market Oversight – an independent watchdog agency that oversees the state's petroleum market – issued an advisory over potential gas price spikes following the refinery fire.

"A fire at a Northern California refinery earlier this month is driving gas price increases throughout the state," the agency said. "California’s petroleum watchdog is watching for any irresponsible or opportunistic behavior from market participants and is encouraging consumers to shop around for gasoline,"

The oversight group says refinery incidents like Martinez have caused gas price hikes in the past.

"Since Jan. 31, the day before the refinery incident, retail gas prices have increased by $0.42 per gallon in Northern California and $0.27 per gallon in Southern California and may increase further," the agency said. "Prices on the spot market, where large quantities of gasoline are bought and sold, have increased even further."