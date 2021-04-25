Bay Area health leaders say J&J vaccine is safe, providers can resume use

Bay Area health officers released a joint statement on Sunday saying they support the decision made by federal and state officials to resume the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Public health officers representing the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, and Solano, and the City of Berkeley, said providers can restart vaccinations with the one-shot vaccine.

They said they concur with findings from the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and scientific experts from the Western States Scientific Safety Review (WSSSR) group that said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is safe.

The FDA and CDC on Friday called for the 11-day pause on the vaccine to be lifted after federal regulators reviewed data on blood clots and assess risks associated with the vaccine.

Keep up with the news by downloading KTVU's news app and subscribing to our newsletter

Advertisement

Out of nearly 8 million people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 15 women developed these blood clots.

Bay Area Health leaders agree that the "risk of developing the rare clotting disorder is extremely low."